Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.96% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
Bread Financial Stock Performance
NYSE:BFH opened at $40.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.06. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.78.
About Bread Financial
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bread Financial (BFH)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.