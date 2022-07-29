Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:BFH opened at $40.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.06. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.78.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($2.13). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

