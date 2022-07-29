Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 55.1% in July

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the June 30th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 222.0 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BNTGF remained flat at $68.41 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $102.27.

About Brenntag

(Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

