Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 55.1% in July

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the June 30th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 222.0 days.
Brenntag Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BNTGF remained flat at $68.41 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $102.27.
About Brenntag
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brenntag (BNTGF)
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.