Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires 189 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 3.3 %

WM stock opened at $164.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.02 and its 200 day moving average is $153.70. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

