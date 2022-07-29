Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 383,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 67,549 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 124.1% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,417 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 165,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,389,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,632,000 after acquiring an additional 48,534 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

AT&T Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

