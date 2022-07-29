Brokerages Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Target Price at $76.10

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Barclays began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after buying an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,524,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

