Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.44. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $52.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after acquiring an additional 497,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,590,000 after acquiring an additional 495,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $1,762,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,090,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,000. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

