Brokers Issue Forecasts for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $33.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $34.40. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $14.00 per share.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$12.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$12.63 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter.

WFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$146.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber to a “buy” rating and set a C$105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.20.

Shares of WFG opened at C$120.05 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$85.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$109.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

