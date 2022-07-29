Brokers Set Expectations for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

SASR stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3,707.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,905,000 after acquiring an additional 504,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,156,000 after acquiring an additional 261,172 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,383,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,499,000 after acquiring an additional 236,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,638,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

