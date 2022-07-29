Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

NYSE BKD opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $898.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.57. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The company had revenue of $677.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKD. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.