Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $37.85.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCY)
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.