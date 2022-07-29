Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

