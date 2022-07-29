Bunge (NYSE:BG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

NYSE BG opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.75. Bunge has a 52 week low of $73.15 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bunge by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

