Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 54,328 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,328 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 16.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $119,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,542,000 after acquiring an additional 216,438 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $104.06 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

