Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 55 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,104,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.6 %

BLK stock opened at $659.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $695.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

