Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 7,600 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,894,000 after purchasing an additional 747,995 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,652,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,543,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after buying an additional 469,613 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,962,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,592,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 246,015 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPAB stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39.

