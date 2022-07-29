Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $186.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $166.09 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.