Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,137,000 after acquiring an additional 132,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,240,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $128.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.05. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.