Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

LLY opened at $329.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.23 and a 200-day moving average of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,105,938 shares of company stock valued at $350,358,506 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

