Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $412,000. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 61,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $240.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

