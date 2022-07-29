Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.72 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,482 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,765,000 after purchasing an additional 998,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $70.29 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

