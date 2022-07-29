Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $495,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Bank of America raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.58.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

