Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,090 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $14,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

