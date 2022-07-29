Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $209.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.06 and a 200-day moving average of $224.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

