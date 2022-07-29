California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.94%.
California BanCorp Stock Down 3.4 %
CALB stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $169.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on California BanCorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
About California BanCorp
California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.
