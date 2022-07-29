California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 221,698 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,822,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 221,698 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $123,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Capital International Investors raised its position in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,020,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

