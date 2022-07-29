California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

California Water Service Group has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $75,266.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at $666,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $26,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,046 shares in the company, valued at $852,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,065 shares of company stock worth $112,865. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 306.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

