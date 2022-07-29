Cambridge Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GILD shares. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

