Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,929.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $61,759,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.63.

LOW opened at $190.80 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.04. The stock has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

