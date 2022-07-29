Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $918,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23.

