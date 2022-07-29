Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 13,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Garmin Stock Up 4.8 %

GRMN stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.31 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.42.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.