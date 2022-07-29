Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 252 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,263,000 after acquiring an additional 381,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,880,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 73,942 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $185.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.