Cambridge Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 152,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 322,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.63 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

