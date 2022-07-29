Cambridge Advisors Inc. Trims Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 208,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,220,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after acquiring an additional 117,086 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 171,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,113,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

