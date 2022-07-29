Camden National Bank Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,945,000 after acquiring an additional 915,428 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,984,000 after acquiring an additional 197,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,848,000 after acquiring an additional 481,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,636,000 after acquiring an additional 113,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,713,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKC opened at $87.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.