Camden National Bank Buys 3,378 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.99 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.