Camden National Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Camden National Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.33 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.