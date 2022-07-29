Camden National Bank Has $354,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Camden National Bank cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,671,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

International Business Machines stock opened at $129.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

