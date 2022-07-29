Camden National Bank Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Camden National Bank grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

MDLZ stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.