Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.148 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $251,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 23.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

