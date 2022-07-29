Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 167 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

NYSE MMM opened at $140.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.83. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

