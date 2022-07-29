Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $358,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $223.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.69. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

