Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $546,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 110.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Shopify were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 222.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 171,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,148 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $35.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.28 and a beta of 1.84. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $176.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

