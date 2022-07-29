Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $626,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,735,000 after purchasing an additional 753,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,535,000 after buying an additional 707,482 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,698,000 after buying an additional 311,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $649,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

