Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 533,829 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,987,000. Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after buying an additional 290,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,867,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $152.33 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.77.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

