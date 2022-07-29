Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $765,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 4.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.