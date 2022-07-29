Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,792 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after buying an additional 2,061,057 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 608.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,468,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,571,000 after buying an additional 1,261,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,656,000 after buying an additional 544,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.26.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,440,092.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 34,473,254 shares of company stock worth $1,977,289,204. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

