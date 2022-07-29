Cardano Trading 6.7% Higher This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. Cardano has a market cap of $17.72 billion and approximately $1.67 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002192 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00102980 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00037560 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00018284 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00233828 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00038205 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

