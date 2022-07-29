CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Lowered to $44.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $24.63 on Monday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.56.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

