CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 1,605 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 251.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,622,171. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

