CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Buys 9,482 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.5% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,277,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,986 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 26,873 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,458. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

