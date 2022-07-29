Cashaa Market Capitalization Tops $7.28 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Cashaa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $1.39 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,481.17 or 0.99984959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003891 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00127638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031669 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa (CRYPTO:CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,528,005 coins. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

